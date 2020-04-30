.

Pop Evil Release Two Brand New Songs

Keavin Wiggins | 04-30-2020

Pop Evil

Pop Evil have released two brand new singles, entitled "Let The Chaos Reign" and "Work", which is the first new music from the band since 2018.

The tracks come ahead of the band's forthcoming new studio album and frontman Leigh Kakaty had this to say about the new tracks and upcoming record:

"We won't bore people with the same song over and over. When you come to our live show, we feel like there should be an ebb and flow, peaks and valleys, that are similar to real life.

"Sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down. We like to take people on a journey when they listen to our music or come to see us live." Check out "Let The Chaos Reign" below and "Work" here


