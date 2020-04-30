Pop Evil Release Two Brand New Songs

Pop Evil have released two brand new singles, entitled "Let The Chaos Reign" and "Work", which is the first new music from the band since 2018.
The tracks come ahead of the band's forthcoming new studio album and frontman Leigh Kakaty had this to say about the new tracks and upcoming record:
"We won't bore people with the same song over and over. When you come to our live show, we feel like there should be an ebb and flow, peaks and valleys, that are similar to real life.
"Sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down. We like to take people on a journey when they listen to our music or come to see us live." Check out "Let The Chaos Reign" below and "Work" here
Pop Evil Announce North American Tour
Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced
Pop Evil Release 'Be Legendary' Video
Pop Evil Release 'A Crime To Remember' Video
Dave Grohl Details Disappointing Final Exchange With David Bowie- Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video- Metallica and Megadeth Thrash Doc- more
Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition
Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff
Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'
Rainer Landfermann - Mein Wort in Deiner Dunkelheit
Dave Grohl Details Disappointing Final Exchange With David Bowie
Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video
Metallica and Megadeth Stars In Bonus Clip For Thrash Doc
Deep Purple Release New Song 'Man Alive'
Protest the Hero Release Video For Song From Forthcoming Album
Straylight Run Donating All Proceeds From New Live Album
Alice Cooper Seeks Fan Submissions For New Video
Sepultura Launch Weekly SepulQuarta Sessions