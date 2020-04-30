Primal Fear To Deliver 'Along Came The Devil' Next Month

Primal Fear have announced that they will be releasing their new single "Along Came The Devil" on May 15th. The song if the first track from their forthcoming album "Metal Commando".
Bassist and album producer Mat Sinner had this to say about the new record, "I don't want to throw around superlatives, but each of us went to our utmost limits and we are all very happy with the sound and song material.
"It's pretty safe to say that this is a top album and maybe even our strongest record to date. It's the perfect mix between our origins and our current style - a perfect balance and all band members have done an awesome job playing and recording it.
"For me, Metal Commando is the right album at the right time!".
