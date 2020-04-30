Saint Asonia Launching Virtual Tour

Saint Asonia can't hit the road right now due to the pandemic but that hasn't stopped the band from touring. They are launching a "virtual tour" tonight.

The band has teamed up with radio stations from across the US and will be staging the virtual shows on the station's social media pages beginning with WZOR Wisconsin tonight, April 30th.

Frontman Adam Gontier had this to say, "It's been really important to myself and the band to do everything we can to try and stay connected with fans, and with the people who play our music.

"We wouldn't be where we are without the amazing love and support rock radio has shown us over the years. We ended up having this really unique opportunity to play live acoustic shows for a number of stations throughout the month of May, and we're really excited to do it.

"During this strange and somewhat disappointing period in time, it's the least we can do. We're stoked to do a virtual tour, and play some shows for all of the people who support us.



"It also gives us a chance to introduce our new single 'Blind' to people. It's a song about pushing through to the end, no matter how tough it gets. It's a strong sentiment, considering what the world is going through." Check out that new single below:





