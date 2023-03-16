Saint Asonia 'Devastate' With New Video

Promo photo

(Atom Splitter) Saint Asonia have released the music video for their single "Devastate." The song is featured on the band's new album, Introvert/Extrovert, which was released last December via Spinefarm. The full-length also features previous singles "Above It All" and "Blinding Lights."

Commenting on the new video, lead singer Adam Gontier shares, "We're excited to share the new official video for 'Devastate!' Once again working with director Justin Reich, we had a blast doing this one. Hope you all enjoy it!"

Talking about the meaning behind the track, Gontier adds, "It's a song I wrote about those people in our lives that always seem to leave a trail of destruction behind them. I feel like we've all got, or had, someone in our lives that was just evil. Not caring about anything but themselves, and turning everything they touch into darkness. 'Devastate' is about that."

Saint Asonia, comprised of heavy hitters Gontier (former Three Days Grace front man) and Mike Mushok (Staind guitarist/founding member), have been making plenty of noise of late! In addition to the stellar release of Introvert/Extrovert, the band is currently on tour in the US supporting Theory of a Deadman and Skillet.

Following the U.S. trek, Saint Asonia will play a series of headline shows in Canada, along with a support gig in the band's hometown with Theory of a Deadman. In anticipation of these dates, Gontier says, "We are really stoked to be coming back home to Canada for a few shows! We're working up a killer set for the headline shows, and supporting Theory in our hometown of Peterborough is going to be awesome! Let'd goooo CA!!!"

SAINT ASONIA ON TOUR:

WITH SKILLET + THEORY OF A DEADMAN:

3/17 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

3/18 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

3/19 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

3/22 - Phoenix, AZ - First Arizona Federal

3/24 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

3/25 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

3/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

CANADA HEADLINE DATES:

4/26 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts & Events

4/27 - London, ON - Rum Runners Music Hall

4/28 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre*

4/29 - Ottawa, ON - Club SAW (SOLD OUT)

5/11 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

5/12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

5/13 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

5/14 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

* Supporting Theory of a Deadman

