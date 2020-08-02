Def Leppard and ZZ Top Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour

Def Leppard and ZZ Top have pulled the plug on their planned 20/20 Vision Tour that was set to visit various cities this fall, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trek was set to kick off in September following Def Leppard's summer stadium tour with Motley Crue and Poison, which has been pushed back until the summer of 2021.

Def Leppard had this to say, "Regretfully, we will not be moving forward with our 20/20 Vision tour with ZZ Top out of caution for our fans and crew. Our collective safety is most important at this time.

"We look forward to getting back on the road and seeing you soon. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase. For more info, please visit livenation.com/refund." See the canceled dates below:

9/21 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

9/23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena

9/26 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

9/28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

9/30 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

10/2 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

10/3 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

10/5 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

10/7 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

10/9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10/10 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

10/12 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

10/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

10/18 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena





Related Stories

Def Leppard Celebrate 'High 'N' Dry' Album Anniversary

Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100% Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates

Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album

New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP

Def Leppard Plan Special RSD Release

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday

Def Leppard Release Live 'Hysteria' Video

More Def Leppard News



