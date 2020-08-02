Def Leppard and ZZ Top Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour

Def Leppard and ZZ Top have pulled the plug on their planned 20/20 Vision Tour that was set to visit various cities this fall, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The trek was set to kick off in September following Def Leppard's summer stadium tour with Motley Crue and Poison, which has been pushed back until the summer of 2021.
Def Leppard had this to say, "Regretfully, we will not be moving forward with our 20/20 Vision tour with ZZ Top out of caution for our fans and crew. Our collective safety is most important at this time.
"We look forward to getting back on the road and seeing you soon. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase. For more info, please visit livenation.com/refund." See the canceled dates below:
9/21 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
9/23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
9/25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena
9/26 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
9/28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
9/30 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center
10/2 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
10/3 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
10/5 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
10/7 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
10/9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
10/10 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
10/12 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
10/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
10/18 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
