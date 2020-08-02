Stone Temple Pilots Stream Opening Track From Core Album Livestream Concert

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots are streaming video of "Dead & Bloated" from their July 31 livestream concert performance of their 1992 debut album, "Core."

Hosted by live music hub nugs.tv, the show saw the band deliver album cuts and classics like "Plush", "Sex Type Thing" and "Wicked Garden" from the record, which peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to selling more than 8 million copies in the States alone.

The project's second single, "Plush" won the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance. "Thanks to everyone who tuned into our Core PPV event," says the band. "ICYMI you can still buy a pass and watch the show on nugs.net through the end of the weekend here."

In addition to the "Core" livestream, STP has also released live audio from past shows beginning with August 3, 2011 gig at the Hampton Beach Ballroom in Hampton Beach, NH with original frontman Scott Weiland, and a June 13, 2019 date in London, UK at the O2 Forum Kentish Town with lead vocalist Jeff Gutt. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Stone Temple Pilots To Play Core Album In Full For Livestream

Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots Summer Tour Canceled

Bush, Live and Stone Temple Pilots Reschedule Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Perdida Track 'Miles Away'

Stone Temple Pilots Stream 'Perdida' Title Track

Stone Temple Pilots Cancel Tour Due To Injury

Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots Announce Summer Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Release 'Fare Thee Well' Video

Stone Temple Pilots Streaming New Track 'Three Wishes'

More Stone Temple Pilots News



