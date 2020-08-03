From Ashes To New Recruit In Flames Star For New Release

From Ashes To New have released a video for a version of their track "Scars That I'm Hiding" that features guest vocalist from In Flames' Anders Friden.
The track comes from "The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack". Matt Brandyberry had this to say, "There is nothing more bad-ass than being able to act alongside so many talented artists and The Retaliators gave us that opportunity!
"As kids we grew up with dreams to be musicians and actors and we are beyond grateful to be able to bring both dreams to fruition through this project.
"We can't help but feel that all of this is building the hype we know our new album "Panic" deserves. This is only the beginning for what FATN is about to do!"
Friden added, collaboration "We've had the pleasure of touring with From Ashes To New a few times, so I was excited when they asked me to do a feature on their new song. The end result sounds awesome. Can't wait to hit the road together again hopefully soon." Watch the video below:
From Ashes To New Release 'Panic' Video
Skillet, From Ashes To New and Ledger To Tour America
Gatecreeper Release 'From The Ashes' Video and Announce Tour
From Ashes To New Launching Tour In Support Of The Future
From Ashes To New Release 'Crazy' Video
Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show- Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds- AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution'- Down Virtual Concert- more
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More
Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road
Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home
Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show
Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds
AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution'
Down Planning To Play Virtual Concert This Month
The Fall Of Troy Ending Hiatus With New Album This Week
Megadeth's Elleftson Previews Covers Album With Vintage Def Leppard Track
Dead To Fall Return With First New Song Release In 12 Years
Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings Pearl Jam Classic For Lollapalooza Livestream