From Ashes To New Recruit In Flames Star For New Release

Keavin Wiggins | 08-03-2020

From Ashes To New

From Ashes To New have released a video for a version of their track "Scars That I'm Hiding" that features guest vocalist from In Flames' Anders Friden.

The track comes from "The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack". Matt Brandyberry had this to say, "There is nothing more bad-ass than being able to act alongside so many talented artists and The Retaliators gave us that opportunity!

"As kids we grew up with dreams to be musicians and actors and we are beyond grateful to be able to bring both dreams to fruition through this project.

"We can't help but feel that all of this is building the hype we know our new album "Panic" deserves. This is only the beginning for what FATN is about to do!"

Friden added, collaboration "We've had the pleasure of touring with From Ashes To New a few times, so I was excited when they asked me to do a feature on their new song. The end result sounds awesome. Can't wait to hit the road together again hopefully soon." Watch the video below:


