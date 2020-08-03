.

Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show

Keavin Wiggins | 08-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica

Metallica are celebrating lead singer guitarist James Hetfield's birthday today (August 3rd) with a stream of the full concert from his birthday 20 years ago.

The stream is for the band's online #MetallicaMondays series and will be taking place tonight. The band had this to say, "#MetallicaMondays celebrates James' 57th birthday with a gig filmed on his 37th birthday.

"The show will premiere at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT on YouTube and Facebook. If you can't tune in tonight, don't worry, you'll be able to watch the show on demand on our YouTube channel." Stream the show below (once available):


Related Stories


Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show

Metallica's Lars Proud Of Production Choices Even Controversial Ones

Metallica Didn't Expect To Snare Controversy

Metallica To Stream Full Bootlegged 1989 Tour Finale

Metallica and My Chemical Romance Lead Expanded Aftershock Lineup

Metallica Land Highest Rock Airplay Chart Debut In Five Years

Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance

Metallica Announce Release Details For S&M2

Metallica Streaming Full Hometown Concert

Metallica Announce Second Round Of All Within My Hands Grants

More Metallica News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show- Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds- AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution'- Down Virtual Concert- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea

Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride

Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More

Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road

Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show

Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds

AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution'

Down Planning To Play Virtual Concert This Month

The Fall Of Troy Ending Hiatus With New Album This Week

Megadeth's Elleftson Previews Covers Album With Vintage Def Leppard Track

Dead To Fall Return With First New Song Release In 12 Years

Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings Pearl Jam Classic For Lollapalooza Livestream