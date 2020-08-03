Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show

Metallica are celebrating lead singer guitarist James Hetfield's birthday today (August 3rd) with a stream of the full concert from his birthday 20 years ago.
The stream is for the band's online #MetallicaMondays series and will be taking place tonight. The band had this to say, "#MetallicaMondays celebrates James' 57th birthday with a gig filmed on his 37th birthday.
"The show will premiere at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT on YouTube and Facebook. If you can't tune in tonight, don't worry, you'll be able to watch the show on demand on our YouTube channel." Stream the show below (once available):
