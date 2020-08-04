Andrew McMahon Streaming New Song 'Get On My Wave'

Andrew McMahon has officially released his brand new track "Get On My Wave", after debuting the track last month during his drive-in shows in Orange County, Ca.
Released under the banner of Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness, Andrew had this to say it, "I wrote and produced 'Get On My Wave' with Kyle 'King Tuff' Thomas the day we met last summer.
"I've struggled with releasing the song during the pandemic because it felt too happy; detached from the tumult of our current world. Lately it's been making more sense to me.
"It's a song about love and alienation and how in a world where things can look perfect on the surface there are always currents running beneath and tides which push and pull at the shore.
"It's about finding your people and acknowledging your relationship with those forces outside of your control and saying, 'let's ride this out together.'" Stream the song below:
Andrew McMahon Celebrating 'Everything In Transit' Anniversary With Drive-In Show
Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert- Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Anniversary- Rolling Stones- Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health- more
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More
Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road
Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home
Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert
Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Album Anniversary
Alice in Chains' William DuVall To Unplug For Special Show
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Scarlet' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health
Jane's Addiction Reunite For Lollapalooza Stream
KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Lineup
Deep Purple Preview Their Brand New Album 'Whoosh!'