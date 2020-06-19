.

Andrew McMahon Celebrating 'Everything In Transit' Anniversary With Drive-In Show

Keavin Wiggins | 06-19-2020

Andrew McMahon has announced that he will be celebrating the 15th Anniversary of the Jack's Mannequin album "Everything in Transit" with two special shows.

McMahon will be playing two all-ages drive-in concerts in Anaheim, Ca at the City National Grove on July 10th and 11th that will feature him performing the album in full along with songs from The Wilderness and Something Corporate.

He had this to say, "I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be performing 2 live shows at the City National Grove of Anaheim on July 10 and 11 to kick off Drive-In OC.

"In a time where shows are scarce, this is an opportunity for us to gather safely and celebrate live music under the stars. It also felt like the perfect time to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of 'Everything In Transit', which my band and I will be playing front-to-back, in addition to other favorite songs from The Wilderness and Something Corporate."


