Andrew McMahon Releasing 'Three Pianos' Memoir This Fall

Princeton Architectural Press have announced that they will be releasing Andrew McMahon's memoir, entitled "Three Pianos," on October 26th.
"The book tells of McMahon's challenges and triumphs in both his life and career, as seen through the lens of his personal connection to three pianos," according to the announcement.
Andrew had this to say, "This is not a book about the music I have made, it is about how that music and the pianos I have called friends have helped me to make sense of the world. It is a story about family, disease, love and the hunger to be heard."
