Andrew McMahon Announces More Drive-In Concerts

Andrew McMahon has announced that he will following up his sold-out California drive-in concerts be switching coasts for two special drive-in shows later this month.
McMahan will be playing two shows at New Jersey's Monmouth Park in Oceanport on August 24th and 25th with tickets set to go on sale this Friday, August 7th here.
The New Jersey shows will, like Andrew's sold out shows in Anaheim, Ca last month, be a celebration of the 15th Anniversary of the Jack's Mannequin album "Everything in Transit".
McMahon will perform the album in its entirety as well as select tracks from In the Wilderness and Something Corporate.
