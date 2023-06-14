Andrew McMahon To Livestream Career-Spanning Performance

(Derris) Andrew McMahon will be able to catch his upcoming career-spanning solo show at London's 02 Academy Islington live from anywhere in the world when it streams on July 5th exclusively on Veeps, the premier streaming platform where music fans worldwide can catch their favorite artists through access to premium live and on-demand concerts.

"We're excited to partner with Andrew on such a special event where fans will get a rare glimpse into the stories behind the songs that have touched so many lives, "said Sarah Minders, Head of Artist Relations at Veeps. "Bringing one-of-a-kind performances like this to global audiences is what we're all about, and we can't wait for fans worldwide to have a front-row seat to his 02 Academy performance".

This special solo show will include songs from Andrew's time in Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, as well as an intimate look into the stories behind the songs from Andrew himself.

Tickets for the exclusive livestream performance can be purchased now at here for $16.99. The show can be viewed on Veeps.com and the Veeps app on iOS, Android, Roku, and Apple TV. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the show as many times as they'd like for seven days following the stream. Fans will also have the option during the livestream to donate to the Dear Jack Foundation, benefiting adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer.

