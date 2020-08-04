Black Veil Brides' Frontman Explains Why They Re-Stitched The Wounds

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack has explained why the band decided to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album by rerecording it.
The new edition of the album, dubbed "Re-Stitch The Wounds", was released last Friday and Andy had this to say, "We are so excited to have the opportunity to revisit and reimagine our debut album for its 10 year anniversary.
"A decade ago I was just a teenager trying to find my way and meet like minded musicians, I was fortunate enough to meet Jake and Jinxx and we clicked instantly.
"I can remember writing so many of these songs in the tiny Hollywood apartment Jake and I shared and tracking our own demos, so to have the opportunity to take a look at these songs again and update them for the modern era of the band with Jake at the helm producing and mixing is a full circle moment for us.
"We have never been happier as a band then in the current lineup and it's amazing to get the chance to start over and do with this record what we always wished we could have done the first time around.
"This isn't meant to be a replacement for the original album but rather a companion piece that we hope fans can enjoy and see the musical evolution of the band in a unique way."
