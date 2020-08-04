Deep Purple Preview Their Brand New Album 'Whoosh!'

Deep Purple have released a preview video featuring the tracks from their forthcoming album, "Whoosh!", which is set to be released this Friday, August 7th.
Frontman Ian Gillan are being featured in the cover story of the latest issue of Rock Candy Magazine here and he explained how the band approach making new albums.
He said, "We never try to second-guess what the public wants, or what the business might desire from us in terms of the records we make. What we do is what pleases us, and we cross our fingers and put our hands together in prayer that the public will like it."
The band is looking forward to hitting the road next year to promote the new album and Ian also discussed when he will decide to retire from performing live, "If the skill or the energy should drop away then that's the end of it for me. I don't want to go out there and do anything that's sub-standard."
Check out the preview video below:
