(hennemusic) Def Leppard are marking the 33rd anniversary of their 1987 classic, "Hysteria", this week with the release of a new facts video about the project.
Produced by Mutt Lange, the band's fourth studio record reached No. 1 in their native UK and in the US, where it went on to achieve Diamond status for sales of more than 10 million while selling more than 30 million copies worldwide.
The set delivered seven singles, with "Love Bites" topping the US Billboard Hot 100 while "Pour Some Sugar On Me" hit No. 2, "Armageddon It" peaked at No. 3 and the title track reached No. 10 on the chart.
Def Leppard recently confirmed new 2021 tour dates for a US run with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, as well as canceling a fall series with ZZ Top. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Megadeth's Elleftson Previews Covers Album With Vintage Def Leppard Track
Def Leppard and ZZ Top Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour
Def Leppard Celebrate 'High 'N' Dry' Album Anniversary
Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100% Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates
Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP
Def Leppard Plan Special RSD Release
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour
Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert- Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Anniversary- Rolling Stones- Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health- more
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More
Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road
Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home
Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert
Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Album Anniversary
Alice in Chains' William DuVall To Unplug For Special Show
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Scarlet' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health
Jane's Addiction Reunite For Lollapalooza Stream
KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Lineup
Deep Purple Preview Their Brand New Album 'Whoosh!'