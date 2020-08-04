Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Album Anniversary

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are marking the 33rd anniversary of their 1987 classic, "Hysteria", this week with the release of a new facts video about the project.

Produced by Mutt Lange, the band's fourth studio record reached No. 1 in their native UK and in the US, where it went on to achieve Diamond status for sales of more than 10 million while selling more than 30 million copies worldwide.

The set delivered seven singles, with "Love Bites" topping the US Billboard Hot 100 while "Pour Some Sugar On Me" hit No. 2, "Armageddon It" peaked at No. 3 and the title track reached No. 10 on the chart.

Def Leppard recently confirmed new 2021 tour dates for a US run with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, as well as canceling a fall series with ZZ Top. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Megadeth's Elleftson Previews Covers Album With Vintage Def Leppard Track

Def Leppard and ZZ Top Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour

Def Leppard Celebrate 'High 'N' Dry' Album Anniversary

Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100% Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates

Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album

New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP

Def Leppard Plan Special RSD Release

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour

More Def Leppard News



