King King Release 'Never Give In' Video

King King have released a music video for their new single "Never Give In". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Maverick", which is set to be released on October 16th.

Alan Nimmo had this to say about the song," 'Never Give In' was a song that came out of a number of similar ideas that I couldn't quite settle on so eventually when it blossomed and presented itself to me I knew what we had to do with it! I wanted to have a big sound with plenty of space, a classic rock song that still said, 'King King'!

It's a song about grit and determination, a willingness to keep on trying and 'never give in'; obstacles will always get In the way but how we deal with them is our strength!

This song was a lot of fun to record... I loved watching the lads in the band doing their thing and creating such a cool groove for me to be able to sing to!

"Most importantly, we had great fun doing this and indeed the whole album! It's wonderful when everyone pulls in the same direction and to see such care for what was best for the overall sound and the album from everyone was very humbling for me!" Watch the video below:





