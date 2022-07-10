King King Recruit Danny Bryant For UK Live Dates

(Noble) King King have announced that critically acclaimed blues rock guitarist Danny Bryant will be their special guest at their upcoming UK live dates later this month.
The shows include Lytham Lower Pavilion on Thursday 28th July, Holmfirth Picturedrome on Friday 29th July, and Castleton Devil's Arse Cave on Saturday 30th July.
King King are also pleased to announce that Canadian rock band The Damn Truth will be their very special guests on all their October 2022 UK tour dates.
The October headline concerts with special guests The Damn Truth include Northampton Roadmender (Oct 16), Southampton 1865 (Oct 20), and Liverpool Hanger 34 (Oct 21).
King King will also perform three Planet Rock Rocktober concerts at Bristol O2 Academy (Oct 15), London's O2 Shepherd Bush Empire (Oct 18) and O2 Sheffield Academy (Oct 22). The Damn Truth will perform at the Bristol and London Planet Rock Rocktober shows.
*Lytham Lowther Pavilion
Thursday 28 July 2022
*Holmfirth Picturedrome
Friday 29 July 2022
*Castleton Devil's Arse Cave
Saturday 30 July 2022
**O2 Bristol Academy
Planet Rock's Rocktober
Saturday 15 October 2022
**Northampton Roadmender
Sunday 16 October 2022
**London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Planet Rock's Rocktober
Tuesday 18 October 2022
**Southampton 1865
Thursday 20 October 2022
**Liverpool Hangar 34
Friday 21 October 2022
**O2 Sheffield Academy
Planet Rock's Rocktober
Saturday 22 October 2022
*DANNY BRYANT
**THE DAMN TRUTH
King's X Forced To Cancel Tour Due to Ty Tabor Illness
The Dan Reed Network Premiere 'Let's Hear It For The King' Video
Cold Kingdom Go Black And White For 'Agony' Video
Elle King and Dierks Bentley Release 'Worth A Shot' Video
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'
Fates Warning Offshoot A-Z Premiere 'Trial By Fire' Video
Dead Kennedys' Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables Remixed For Special Reissue
King King Recruit Danny Bryant For UK Live Dates
Travis Denning Releases New Song 'Buy A Girl A Drink'
Drug Church Covers The Mighty Mighty Bosstones' 'Someday I Suppose'
Raelyn Nelson Band Share New Single 'Free'