King King Recruit Danny Bryant For UK Live Dates

Tour poster

(Noble) King King have announced that critically acclaimed blues rock guitarist Danny Bryant will be their special guest at their upcoming UK live dates later this month.

The shows include Lytham Lower Pavilion on Thursday 28th July, Holmfirth Picturedrome on Friday 29th July, and Castleton Devil's Arse Cave on Saturday 30th July.

King King are also pleased to announce that Canadian rock band The Damn Truth will be their very special guests on all their October 2022 UK tour dates.

The October headline concerts with special guests The Damn Truth include Northampton Roadmender (Oct 16), Southampton 1865 (Oct 20), and Liverpool Hanger 34 (Oct 21).

King King will also perform three Planet Rock Rocktober concerts at Bristol O2 Academy (Oct 15), London's O2 Shepherd Bush Empire (Oct 18) and O2 Sheffield Academy (Oct 22). The Damn Truth will perform at the Bristol and London Planet Rock Rocktober shows.

*Lytham Lowther Pavilion

Thursday 28 July 2022

*Holmfirth Picturedrome

Friday 29 July 2022

*Castleton Devil's Arse Cave

Saturday 30 July 2022

**O2 Bristol Academy

Planet Rock's Rocktober

Saturday 15 October 2022

**Northampton Roadmender

Sunday 16 October 2022

**London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Planet Rock's Rocktober

Tuesday 18 October 2022

**Southampton 1865

Thursday 20 October 2022

**Liverpool Hangar 34

Friday 21 October 2022

**O2 Sheffield Academy

Planet Rock's Rocktober

Saturday 22 October 2022

*DANNY BRYANT

**THE DAMN TRUTH

Related Stories

King's X Forced To Cancel Tour Due to Ty Tabor Illness

The Dan Reed Network Premiere 'Let's Hear It For The King' Video

Cold Kingdom Go Black And White For 'Agony' Video

Elle King and Dierks Bentley Release 'Worth A Shot' Video

News > King King