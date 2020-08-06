Metallica Preview S&M2 With 'Moth Into Flame' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance of their 2016 track, "Moth Into Flame", as the latest preview to the August 28 release of "S&M2", a new live package with the San Francisco Symphony.

The tune was the second single issued from the band's tenth album, 2016's "Hardwired...To Self Destruct", which marked their first studio record in 8 years.

"S&M2" delivers material from a pair of 2019 concerts last fall as the unique pairing officially opened the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA; the events also marked the 20th Anniversary of their 1999 live performance recording "S&M."

Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the set will be available in a variety of configurations, ranging from a digital album on all leading streaming outlets, to 4LP vinyl, 2CD, DVD and Blu-ray versions, to a limited edition color vinyl 4LP + 2CD + Blu-ray Deluxe Box featuring sheet music, guitar picks, poster and more, all the way up to a Metallica.com exclusive Super Deluxe Box, limited to 500 copies, each featuring actual sheet music used by the Symphony during the shows and hand-signed by all four band members (in addition to including everything in the Deluxe Box). Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show

Metallica's Lars Proud Of Production Choices Even Controversial Ones

Metallica Didn't Expect To Snare Controversy

Metallica To Stream Full Bootlegged 1989 Tour Finale

Metallica and My Chemical Romance Lead Expanded Aftershock Lineup

Metallica Land Highest Rock Airplay Chart Debut In Five Years

Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance

Metallica Announce Release Details For S&M2

Metallica Streaming Full Hometown Concert

More Metallica News



