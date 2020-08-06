.

Rolling Stones Release Video For Jimmy Page Collaboration 'Scarlet'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-06-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have released their brand new music video for their previously unreleased 1970s era song "Scarlet" from their forthcoming "Goat Heads Soup" reissues.

The song was recorded in 1974 and features guest appearances from Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page and Blind Faith bassist Rick Grech, the video stars Paul Mescal ("Normal People").

The band have expanded their classic album "Goat Heads Soup" for special reissues that will be released in various formats on September 4th. Watch the new video below:


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Release Video For Jimmy Page Collaboration 'Scarlet'

The Rolling Stones Preview 'Scarlet' Video

Axl Rose, Eric Clapton Lead Guests On Rolling Stones New Concert Film

Rolling Stones Release 1974 Jimmy Page Collaboration

The Rolling Stones Detail 'Goats Head Soup' Reissues

The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video

Rolling Stones' Historic Concert Film To Screen At Drive-ins

Rolling Stones Announce Final Extra Licks Episode

Rolling Stones Brian Jones Documentary Set For Release

Rolling Stones Taking Fans Back To Babylon For Extra Licks

More Rolling Stones News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Black Sabbath Expand 'Paranoid' For 50th Anniversary- Rolling Stones Release Video For Jimmy Page Collab- Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Ego Kill Talent's The Call

Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere

Singled Out: MkX's Down Featuring CupcakKe

Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea

Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride

advertisement
Latest News

Black Sabbath Expand 'Paranoid' For 50th Anniversary

Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation

Shinedown To Stream Full Concert Online

The Sword Rock Rush Classic 'Working Man' For Lockdown Series

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Is Appreciating Making Music Again

Black Stone Cherry Release 'Again' Video And Announce New Album

Shooting Star Lead Renaissance Records Exclusive Vinyl Reissue Series

Rolling Stones Release Video For Jimmy Page Collaboration 'Scarlet'