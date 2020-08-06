Rolling Stones Release Video For Jimmy Page Collaboration 'Scarlet'

The Rolling Stones have released their brand new music video for their previously unreleased 1970s era song "Scarlet" from their forthcoming "Goat Heads Soup" reissues.

The song was recorded in 1974 and features guest appearances from Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page and Blind Faith bassist Rick Grech, the video stars Paul Mescal ("Normal People").

The band have expanded their classic album "Goat Heads Soup" for special reissues that will be released in various formats on September 4th. Watch the new video below:





Related Stories

The Rolling Stones Preview 'Scarlet' Video

Axl Rose, Eric Clapton Lead Guests On Rolling Stones New Concert Film

Rolling Stones Release 1974 Jimmy Page Collaboration

The Rolling Stones Detail 'Goats Head Soup' Reissues

The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video

Rolling Stones' Historic Concert Film To Screen At Drive-ins

Rolling Stones Announce Final Extra Licks Episode

Rolling Stones Brian Jones Documentary Set For Release

Rolling Stones Taking Fans Back To Babylon For Extra Licks

More Rolling Stones News



