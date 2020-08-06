The Rolling Stones have released their brand new music video for their previously unreleased 1970s era song "Scarlet" from their forthcoming "Goat Heads Soup" reissues.
The song was recorded in 1974 and features guest appearances from Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page and Blind Faith bassist Rick Grech, the video stars Paul Mescal ("Normal People").
The band have expanded their classic album "Goat Heads Soup" for special reissues that will be released in various formats on September 4th. Watch the new video below:
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Scarlet' Video
Axl Rose, Eric Clapton Lead Guests On Rolling Stones New Concert Film
Rolling Stones Release 1974 Jimmy Page Collaboration
The Rolling Stones Detail 'Goats Head Soup' Reissues
The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video
Rolling Stones' Historic Concert Film To Screen At Drive-ins
Rolling Stones Announce Final Extra Licks Episode
Rolling Stones Brian Jones Documentary Set For Release
Rolling Stones Taking Fans Back To Babylon For Extra Licks
Black Sabbath Expand 'Paranoid' For 50th Anniversary- Rolling Stones Release Video For Jimmy Page Collab- Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation- more
Singled Out: Ego Kill Talent's The Call
Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere
Singled Out: MkX's Down Featuring CupcakKe
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride
Black Sabbath Expand 'Paranoid' For 50th Anniversary
Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation
Shinedown To Stream Full Concert Online
The Sword Rock Rush Classic 'Working Man' For Lockdown Series
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Is Appreciating Making Music Again
Black Stone Cherry Release 'Again' Video And Announce New Album
Shooting Star Lead Renaissance Records Exclusive Vinyl Reissue Series
Rolling Stones Release Video For Jimmy Page Collaboration 'Scarlet'