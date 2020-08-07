Foo Fighters Cancel North American Van Tour

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have canceled their 25th anniversary Van Tour of North America due to the coronavirus pandemic. The six-week, 11-show series was set to see the band revisit stops along their 1995 trek and perform in the round.

After moving the planned April shows to December, the group have decided to pull the plug. "All shows will be automatically refunded," says the band. "For further information, please visit your point of purchase. We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so."

In February, Dave Grohl confirmed the group had completed recording the follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold." "We just finished making a record," Grohl revealed during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast. "Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there's other songs - there's a riff on the new record I've been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle." See the canceled dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Grohl Tried To Be Respectful Of Nirvana With Foo Fighters Launch

Dave Grohl Looks Back At Foo Fighters Debut 25 Years Later

Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley

Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert

Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album

All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Unplugs To Surprise NYC Nurse

Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Iconic Hyde Park Concert

All-Star Foo Fighters Covid-19 Relief Cover Streaming Online

More Foo Fighters News



