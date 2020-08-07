.

Metallica Share New Rehearsal Video For Classic Song

Bruce Henne | 08-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video footage of an August 6 rehearsal at their HQ in California. The band posted a brief clip of the opening of their 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", to their Instagram stories account, as Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo jam while wearing masks alongside James Hetfield.

In May, Metallica streamed a home isolation video performance of their classic cut "Blackened", the opening track to their fourth album,. 1988's "...And Justice For All."

The band are gearing up for the August 28 release of "S&M2", a new live package with the San Francisco Symphony. The package presents material from a two shows last fall as the pair officially opened the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA; the events also marked the 20th Anniversary of their 1999 live performance recording "S&M." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Share New Rehearsal Video For Classic Song

Metallica Preview S&M2 With 'Moth Into Flame' Video

Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show

Metallica's Lars Proud Of Production Choices Even Controversial Ones

Metallica Didn't Expect To Snare Controversy

Metallica To Stream Full Bootlegged 1989 Tour Finale

Metallica and My Chemical Romance Lead Expanded Aftershock Lineup

Metallica Land Highest Rock Airplay Chart Debut In Five Years

Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance

Metallica Announce Release Details For S&M2

More Metallica News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Cancel North American Van Tour- Blink-182 Share New Song 'Quarantine'- Metallica Share New Rehearsal Video For Classic Song- The Who Virtual Concert Series- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Dukes of the Orient's The Monitors

Singled Out: Ego Kill Talent's The Call

Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere

Singled Out: MkX's Down Featuring CupcakKe

Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters Cancel North American Van Tour

Blink-182 Share New Song 'Quarantine'

Metallica Share New Rehearsal Video For Classic Song

The Who Announce Join Together At Home Virtual Concert Series

Scorpions Release First 'Sign Of Hope' Fan Video

Pink Floyd Stream 1994 Performance Of 'Wish You Were Here'

John Fogerty Cancels Las Vegas Residency Shows

Singled Out: Dukes of the Orient's The Monitors