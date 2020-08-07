Pink Floyd Stream 1994 Performance Of 'Wish You Were Here'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a performance of their 1975 classic, "Wish You Were Here", that is taken from the 1995 concert film "Pulse."

The band were filmed live in London, UK during a 1994 tour in support of their album, "The Division Bell."; this version was restored and re-edited in 2019 from the original tape masters for "The Later Years" box set.

The home video release of "Pulse" documented an October 20 concert as part of the group's sold-out, 14-night stand at the city's Earls Court before a combined total of 273,000 fans; the shows featured music from their latest record alongside a complete performance of their 1973 classic, "The Dark Side Of The Moon."

"Pulse" topped the US Music Video sales chart upon its original release and was a top 10 set in several countries, where it went on to earn multi-platinum status. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





