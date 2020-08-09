.

Collective Soul Release 'Where The River Flows' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-09-2020

Collective Soul

Collective Soul have released a lyric video for their classic song "Where The River Flows" to celebrate the release of the expanded anniversary reissue of their self-titled album.

The new edition of "Collective Soul" features the original album along with six bonus tracks on the digital and CD versions, five live tracks and the studio track "That's All Right" that was previously only available on the Japanese edition of the album.

The live recordings include "December," "Where the River Flows," "When the Water Falls," and "Bleed." The album has also made its debut on vinyl, as well as a special vinyl reissue of the band's hit debut " Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid." Watch the video below:


