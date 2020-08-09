Collective Soul have released a lyric video for their classic song "Where The River Flows" to celebrate the release of the expanded anniversary reissue of their self-titled album.
The new edition of "Collective Soul" features the original album along with six bonus tracks on the digital and CD versions, five live tracks and the studio track "That's All Right" that was previously only available on the Japanese edition of the album.
The live recordings include "December," "Where the River Flows," "When the Water Falls," and "Bleed." The album has also made its debut on vinyl, as well as a special vinyl reissue of the band's hit debut " Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid." Watch the video below:
Collective Soul Release 'Where The River Flows' Video
Collective Soul Expand Self-Titled Album For 25th Anniversary
Collective Soul Surprise Release Demo Song
Collective Soul, Tonic and Better Than Ezra Announce Summer Tour
Collective Soul Announce Special EP Release
Singled Out: Collective Soul's Right As Rain
Collective Soul Announce 25th Anniversary Tour Dates
Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, Soul Asylum Announce Summer Tour
Entombed Frontman Lars-Goran Petrov Has Incurable Cancer- System Of A Down's Shavo Launches North Kingsley- Collective Soul Release 'Where The River Flows' Video- more
Singled Out: Black Stardust's Yeah Yeah Yeah
Singled Out: Floyd's What Do You Say
Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere
Singled Out: Ego Kill Talent's The Call
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Entombed Frontman Lars-Goran Petrov Has Incurable Cancer
System Of A Down's Shavo Launches New Project North Kingsley
Collective Soul Release 'Where The River Flows' Video
Dream Theater's John Petrucci On Working With Mike Portnoy Again
Fit For A King Release 'Locked (In My Head)' Video
The Avett Brothers To Livestream Charlotte Motor Speedway Performance
Eternal Frequency Release 'Parasite' Video
Singled Out: Floyd's What Do You Say