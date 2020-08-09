Collective Soul Release 'Where The River Flows' Video

Collective Soul have released a lyric video for their classic song "Where The River Flows" to celebrate the release of the expanded anniversary reissue of their self-titled album.

The new edition of "Collective Soul" features the original album along with six bonus tracks on the digital and CD versions, five live tracks and the studio track "That's All Right" that was previously only available on the Japanese edition of the album.

The live recordings include "December," "Where the River Flows," "When the Water Falls," and "Bleed." The album has also made its debut on vinyl, as well as a special vinyl reissue of the band's hit debut " Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Collective Soul Release 'Where The River Flows' Video

Collective Soul Expand Self-Titled Album For 25th Anniversary

Collective Soul Surprise Release Demo Song

Collective Soul, Tonic and Better Than Ezra Announce Summer Tour

Collective Soul Announce Special EP Release

Singled Out: Collective Soul's Right As Rain

Collective Soul Announce 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, Soul Asylum Announce Summer Tour

More Collective Soul News



