Harrisburg, PA based hard rockers Eternal Frequency have released a music video for their latest single "Parasite." The clip was directed by Eric DiCario.
The band had this to say, "Our new single, 'Parasite,' is our favorite release thus far. It's something completely different than anything we have ever done before. It's edgy, it's ballsy, it's just a banger. Simple as that!
"The meaning of "Parasite" is to stand up for yourself and to relieve yourself of the poison infecting your life from outside forces. You control you, and you alone. No one has the power to manipulate or bring you down. We all fall victim to letting toxicity eat us alive, this song is about finding that antidote within yourself to survive." Watch the video below:
Entombed Frontman Lars-Goran Petrov Has Incurable Cancer- System Of A Down's Shavo Launches North Kingsley- Collective Soul Release 'Where The River Flows' Video- more
Singled Out: Black Stardust's Yeah Yeah Yeah
Singled Out: Floyd's What Do You Say
Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere
Singled Out: Ego Kill Talent's The Call
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Entombed Frontman Lars-Goran Petrov Has Incurable Cancer
System Of A Down's Shavo Launches New Project North Kingsley
Collective Soul Release 'Where The River Flows' Video
Dream Theater's John Petrucci On Working With Mike Portnoy Again
Fit For A King Release 'Locked (In My Head)' Video
The Avett Brothers To Livestream Charlotte Motor Speedway Performance
Eternal Frequency Release 'Parasite' Video
Singled Out: Floyd's What Do You Say