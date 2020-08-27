Singled Out: Eternal Frequency's Parasite

Eternal Frequency recently released their new single and video "Parasite", and to celebrate we asked vocalist Emmelle to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Everyone enjoys that hard hitting angry rock anthem that they can just get lost in and scream to at the top of their lungs. Everyone also has that one d-bag that has done them wrong. Well, I just so happen to have a couple d-bags that have done me wrong! Our new single "Parasite" is dedicated to those who have had toxicity get the best of them, the ones who have been used and abused and left for dead. This is our anthem. This song is the statement that you can rise above the b.s. and you and only you control your life. Never allow ANYONE to manipulate you or treat you like dirt. You are stronger than they will ever be and you have the antidote within you to survive and flourish.

My name is Emelle, the lead singer of Central PA based hard rock band Eternal Frequency, and this is what our latest single "Parasite" means to me. I wrote the lyrics from a very dark, personal place. I was going through quite a rough time and I've had dealings in recent years with not so great people. People who wanted to see me fail and watch me fall. People who would manipulate and try to take everything from me while trying to make me out to be the bad guy. Well, what do you do when you're a musician and you're feeling a certain type of way? You channel it into your music and you create something incredible that your supporters can also relate to. I feel so very fortunate that I have such an amazing outlet where I can channel all of my anger and hurt into while also helping give a voice to those that are voiceless.

Two of my favorite lyrics in the song are "Refuse to pander to a faceless joke like you. I'll always be the enemy for those with little self esteem." and "The more you push me to bend, the more I push myself to transcend." I feel like those are two of the hardest hitting lyrics and they really strike a chord with anyone who hears them.

The melody for "Parasite" is something completely different than we have ever done before. I wanted to write something ballsy and forceful but also keeping the catchy element as well. Justin, Eternal Frequency's lead guitarist and core instrumental writer, tag teamed this piece with me and we both played off of each other to create something truly epic and meaningful.

When it came to recording time I couldn't wait to bring this piece into our producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland. They truly know how to help make a vision come to life. It was also very exciting because this was the first song in the studio with our new drummer, Dane, and our new bass player, Tyler. I was very thrilled to see them engaged and having their input into the song as well. Those two are incredible musicians in their own right and I'm so thankful to have them in Eternal Frequency.

Shooting the music video was an absolute blast. We filmed it with our go-to videographer Eric DiCarlo of SquareUp Studios at our hometown venue The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center. The awesome owner, Chris Werner, was so incredibly gracious to us and allowed us to use his venue free of charge for the music video shoot. Thanks again, Chris!

From all of us at Eternal Frequency...Justin, AJ, Dane, Tyler, and myself hope everyone enjoys "Parasite" and that this song can help the listener find inspiration to take control of their lives and never again let outside forces eat away at the good within them.

