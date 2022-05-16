Eternal Frequency Continue Video Trilogy With A.I.

Eternal Frequency has released a music video for their song "A.I.". The clip is the second installment in the band's Matrix-esque video series that kicked off with "Step Up".
They had this to say about the new video, "Drawing inspiration from cult classic films such as The Matrix, Blade Runner, and The Fifth Element, 'AI' offers a chaotic cinematic viewing experience and a look into the future, creating a high-intensity, action-packed visual."
Frontwoman Emelle shared, "'A.I' is the second installment of our epic trilogy and this picks up where 'Step Up' left off. 'A.I.' brings up the unavoidable challenge that every artist will eventually face and that is someone who is not part of your camp telling you what they think is best for you.
"It is about not conforming to anyone's preconceived notion about you and refusing to be controlled by the system. This is our message to be who you are in your image alone." Watch the video below:
