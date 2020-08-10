.

Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020

Michael Angulia | 08-10-2020

Metallica are not letting the Covid-19 lockdown keep them from performing live. The band has been announced at the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series.

The special event will be shot at a location near the band's Northern California headquarters and will be broadcast at drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on August 29th.

The broadcast will feature Three Days Grace as the opening act. Presale tickets for Metallica's Fifth Member fan club members will go on sale Wednesday August 12th, followed by the general public on sale on August 14th.

Each general admission ticket cost $115 per vehicle (up to 6 people) and can be purchased here.


