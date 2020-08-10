Megadeth, Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Release New Visualizer

Metal supergroup Firstborne have released a visualizer video for their track "Roll The Dice". The song comes from the group's self-titled debut EP.
The band features Chris Adler (drums, ex-Lamb of God), James LoMenzo (bass, ex-Megadeth), Girish Pradhan (vocals, Girish and The Chronicles) and Myrone (guitar).
Adler had this to say about the song, "'Roll the Dice' shows Firstborne turning another unexpected turn musically that I could not have done before.
"It's the perfect song to drive fast with the windows down air drumming on your wheel. Somewhat ironically, it speaks to how those memorable moments can turn to tragedy.
"We only go around this thing once and as Elvis Costello and, bizarrely, the Meatmen best said it back in the day, 'Accidents will happen, you don't know when, accidents are waiting around the bend.' Enjoy what you have left." Watch the video below:
Lamb Of God And Megadeth Alums Launch Firstborne
Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020- Iron Maiden, Sabbath, Deep Purple Producer Martin Birch Dead At 71- The Who Launch Virtual Concert Series- Duff McKagan- more
Singled Out: Speelburg's Crash & Burn
Singled Out: Black Stardust's Yeah Yeah Yeah
Singled Out: Floyd's What Do You Say
Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere
Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020
Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple Producer Martin Birch Dead At 71
The Who Launch Virtual Concert Series With 1982 Shea Stadium Footage
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Guests On Mind Wide Open
New Years Day's Ash Costello On This Week's Metal Crush Mondays
Neal Morse Releases 'Seemingly Sincere' Video
Unleash The Archers Announce Virtual Album Release Show
Singled Out: Speelburg's Crash & Burn