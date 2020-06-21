.

Lamb Of God And Megadeth Alums Launch Firstborne

Keavin Wiggins | 06-21-2020

Firstborne

Former Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler has teamed up with another former Megedath star James LoMenzo (Slash's Snakepit/Black Label Society/White Lion) for their new group Firstborne.

The band have just released their self-titled five-track debut EP and the group is rounded out by vocalist/guitarist Girish Pradhan and guitarist Myrone. Get it here.

Pradhan had this to say the one of the songs, "'Anthem' is about how governments use the people for their own benefit. Instigating and dividing communities against each other, using age-old concepts such as religion, race and caste. While the people fight amongst themselves, the ruling governments and opposition play scripted hands for their benefit.

"Unfortunately, many can't see that or even worse, give it a blind eye. How you speak against injustice is a personal choice. Some go to the streets while some use music and art.

"Injustice is turning a blind eye and ignoring the wrongs within our societies. However big or small of a contribution you make is irrelevant. What matters is that we all do our part - in our own way - and contribute to the whole." Stream the song below:


