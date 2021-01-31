.

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Supergroup Firstborne Stream New Song

Keavin Wiggins | 01-31-2021

Single art

Firstborne, the new group featuring Chris Adler of Lamb Of God/Megadeth fame and James Lomenzo of Megadeth, have released a new track called "Save Myself."

Adler and Lomenzo are joined in the group by guitarist Myrone and vocalist Girish Pradhan. Here is the official word about the new track, "The groups latest single 'Save Myself' aligns them with one of Adler's oldest creative counterparts; legendary producer Machine (LoG, Clutch, Suicide Silence, Crobots...et al).

"The track itself evokes Projects In The Jungle era Pantera, along with a healthy dose of Van Halen, Forbidden and Anthrax. While comparison is possible, the song shows a group that is well on its way to forging an original sound.

"Pradhan never misses an opportunity to flex his octave jumping vocals or guttural growls, while Myrone shines brightly as one of the most interesting young shredders in the game (with the solo chops to back it up).

"Lomenzo's brand of angular bass playing gives weight and dimension to the track while interlocking perfectly with the riff heavy guitars." Check out the song below:


Megadeth and Lamb Of God Supergroup Firstborne Stream New Song

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Supergroup Firstborne Stream New Song

