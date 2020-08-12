Down To Play 'Nola' In Full For Anniversary Livestream

Down have confirmed that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, "Nola", with a special livestream later this month.
The Quarter Century Throwdown event will be taking place on August 29th at 6:00pm EST and will eature the band performing the classic album in its entirety.
The show will be rebroadcast August 30th at 6:00pm EST until September 1st at 6:00pm EST. The band had this to say, "Down was a simple band started by friends with a love of heavy music and the songs on the NOLA album were magic from the first rehearsal.
"We're extremely grateful to be celebrating the NOLA record with a live stream that the world can see. Watch the show and plug in through your loudest stereo! We love y'all!" Tickets are available here.
