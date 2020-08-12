HammerFall Share Video From Forthcoming Live Package

HammerFall have released a video for "Never Forgive, Never Forget" from their forthcoming live package, "Live! Against The World", which is set to be released on October 23rd.
Joacim Cans had this to say, "We Are HammerFall And This Is What We Do! I am so damn proud that we are able to present a full blown, up-to-date, live show in these extremely difficult times. A time when real live shows in front of a 'real' live audience have ceased to exist.
"The show at MHP Arena Ludwigsburg was nothing but epic and really captured the strength and power of the band as a live act and shows the joy we are experiencing together on stage every night, no matter where we play.
"This is the biggest stage production we ever had and now you can experience this at home anywhere, at any time. HammerFall is and always will be a live band and together with the greatest fans in the world we are an unstoppable force!"
Oscar Dronjak added, "The live act that HammerFall is right now blows everything we have done previously out of the water, and I am super happy that we got to document it in this way on the biggest tour we have ever done.
"The setlist speaks for itself, every album is represented with at least one song; there's stuff we have never performed live before, songs we haven't played in a long time and of course all the classics.
"It's a great testament to where we stand today, and an added bonus is that we finally got to record something major in Germany, in front of the fans who have been with us literally since day one." Watch the video below:
Hammerfall Release 'Second To One' Video
Hammerfall Release Hellish 'Dominion' Video
Hammerfall Announce World Dominion Tour Details
Hammerfall Release Live (We Make) Sweden Rock Video
Hammerfall Streaming New Song '(We Make) Sweden Rock'
HammerFall Streaming New Song '(We Make) Sweden Rock'
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Shared Online- Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Lockdown Video- Muse Going IMAX With 'Simulation Theory'- Down - more
On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion
Singled Out: Speelburg's Crash & Burn
Singled Out: Black Stardust's Yeah Yeah Yeah
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Shared Online
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Lockdown Video
Muse Going IMAX With 'Simulation Theory'
Down To Play 'Nola' In Full For Anniversary Livestream
Like Moths To Flames Release 'Habitual Decline' Video and Announce Album
Anthrax And Death Angel Stars Cover U2
HammerFall Share Video From Forthcoming Live Package
Moody Blues In The Studio For A Question Of Balance Anniversary