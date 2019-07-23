Hammerfall Announce World Dominion Tour Details
Hammerfall have announced that they will be launching a European tour early next year in support of their forthcoming album "Dominion," which will be hitting stores on August 16th.
World Dominion 2020 tour will feature special guests Battle Beast and support from Serious Black and is set to kick off on January 30th in Bremen and wrap up on February 23rd in Berlin.
Frontman Joacim Cans had this to say about the trek, "'Good is not good enough, it has to be great' also applies on the upcoming European tour. Not only are we bringing one of the most promising new metal bands, Battle Beast, as special guest, we also have support from Serious Black.
"We are also upgrading the venues in many cities, and will play arenas, where we will present the biggest and most badass tour production ever. Can't wait to meet all the awesome HAMMERFALL fans all over Europe. If you can attend only one show next year, this is the one to choose!" See the dates below:
01/30- DE - Bremen / Aladin (no Battle Beast)
01/31- DE - Hamburg / Sporthalle
02/01- DE - Osnabrück / Hydepark
02/02- DE - Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle
02/03- NL - Nijmegen / Doornroosje
02/05- BE - Antwerp / TRIX
02/06- DE - Saarbrücken / Garage
02/07- DE - Munich / Tonhalle
02/08- DE - Kaufbeuren / All Kart Halle
02/09- IT - Milan / Live Club
02/11- DE - Langen / Stadthalle
02/12- DE - Leipzig / Werk 2
02/13- CZ - Prague / Forum Karlin
02/14- DE - Bamberg / Brose Arena
02/15- DE - Ludwigsburg / MHP Arena
02/16- CH - Pratteln / Z7
02/18- PL - Warsaw / Progresja
02/19- PL - Krakow / Studio
02/20- HU - Budapest / Barba Negra
02/21- AT - Graz / Orpheum
02/22- AT - Vienna / Gasometer
02/23- DE - Berlin / Huxley's
