Muse have announced their new "Simulation Theory" film, directed by Lance Drake, will be coming to IMAX theaters on August 17th, followed by a home digital released on August 21st.
Drake had this to say, "The goal for Simulation Theory was to capture the scale of the electrifying live show and to expand upon its connection to the DNA of the world we built for the past three years in music videos for Muse. In a strange turn, the film's alternate reality eerily started to mirror our own."
Here is the official synopsis: "Conceived and filmed at London's O2 Arena in September 2019 the film directed by Lance Drake, (who also directed all the promo videos for Simulation Theory album) and Produced by Muse, Pulse Films, Lance Drake, Jesse-Lee Stout and Matthew Bellamy, follows a team of scientists as they investigate the source of a paranormal anomaly appearing around the world. Blurring the lines between narrative and concert film, virtual and reality, Muse's most theatrical tour to date launches the viewer through a supernatural spectacle, questioning the world around us." Watch the trailer below:
Greta Van Fleet Grammy Museum Event To Stream Online
Throwing Muses Streaming New Song 'Dark Blue'
Muse Celebrating 20 Years With 'Origin' Box Set
Throwing Muses Announce First Live Dates Since 2014
Aerosmith To Open Their Own Museum In Las Vegas
Linda Perry & Friends: A Night at the Grammy Museum Announced
Muse Reveal Simulation Theory World Tour Dates
Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album
Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Shared Online- Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Lockdown Video- Muse Going IMAX With 'Simulation Theory'- Down - more
On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion
Singled Out: Speelburg's Crash & Burn
Singled Out: Black Stardust's Yeah Yeah Yeah
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Shared Online
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Lockdown Video
Muse Going IMAX With 'Simulation Theory'
Down To Play 'Nola' In Full For Anniversary Livestream
Like Moths To Flames Release 'Habitual Decline' Video and Announce Album
Anthrax And Death Angel Stars Cover U2
HammerFall Share Video From Forthcoming Live Package
Moody Blues In The Studio For A Question Of Balance Anniversary