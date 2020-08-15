(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have released a remix of their latest single, "Scarlet", by Adam Granduciel of the Philadelphia, PA band The War On Drugs.
The recently-released original version - which also features Jimmy Page - is featured on the upcoming series of reissues of their 1973 album, "Goats Head Soup."
"I just re-imagined the song as if I had Mick, Keith and Jimmy in the room with me," explains Granduciel. "After messing with my Linn Drum for a bit, the song fell into this double time thing and I just went with it.
"I called my friend and bandmate, Dave Hartley, to fill out the bass on the new groove. Then I figured if I had Jimmy Page in the room I'd probably ask him to plug into my favourite rack flanger so that's what I did. My friend Anthony LaMarca added some last minute percussion.
"I'm so honoured to have gotten to work on this, especially since 'Angie' was probably the first 'rock' song that I asked to be played on repeat when I was really young. Hope you enjoy it!" Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Rolling Stones Release Video For Jimmy Page Collaboration 'Scarlet'
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Scarlet' Video
Axl Rose, Eric Clapton Lead Guests On Rolling Stones New Concert Film
Rolling Stones Release 1974 Jimmy Page Collaboration
The Rolling Stones Detail 'Goats Head Soup' Reissues
The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video
Rolling Stones' Historic Concert Film To Screen At Drive-ins
Rolling Stones Announce Final Extra Licks Episode
Rolling Stones Brian Jones Documentary Set For Release
UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69- Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled- The Rolling Stones Release War On Drugs Remix Of 'Scarlet'- more
Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire
Singled Out: Darrel William Herbert (Ex-Toadies) 's If You Still Believe
On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion
UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69
Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled
The Rolling Stones Release War On Drugs Remix Of 'Scarlet'
Allman Brothers Band To Release Final Concert With Duane Allman
No More Saturday Nights For Dead & Company For Now
Anthrax Share Persistence Of Time Tour Stories
Neil Young Announces New Archival Releases
Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire