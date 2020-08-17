Metallica have announced that they will be streaming their final Big 4 performance at Yankee Stadium for this week's MetallicaMondays full concert stream series tonight, August 17th.
"#MetallicaMondays hits Yankee Stadium. While the ballpark is no stranger to the sounds of 'Enter Sandman,' this gig was the first time we played there live!
"Our set from the final Big 4 show will premiere at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT on YouTube and Facebook. If you can't tune in tonight, don't worry, you'll be able to watch the show on demand on our YouTube channel." Watch the show below (once available):
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Shared Online
Metallica To Rock Howard Stern Show, Streaming Full Munich Concert
Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020
Metallica Share New Rehearsal Video For Classic Song
Metallica Preview S&M2 With 'Moth Into Flame' Video
Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show
Metallica's Lars Proud Of Production Choices Even Controversial Ones
Metallica Didn't Expect To Snare Controversy
Metallica To Stream Full Bootlegged 1989 Tour Finale
Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show- Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic- Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way- more
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World
Singled Out: Sailmaker's Leave It All Behind
Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire
On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion
Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show
Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic
The Who Stream 50th Anniversary Footage From Hyde Park Show
Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World
Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush
Charming Liars Release 'Disco Elvis' Video
Secret Of Boris Release 'Don't Mention Love' Video