Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show

Metallica have announced that they will be streaming their final Big 4 performance at Yankee Stadium for this week's MetallicaMondays full concert stream series tonight, August 17th.

"#MetallicaMondays hits Yankee Stadium. While the ballpark is no stranger to the sounds of 'Enter Sandman,' this gig was the first time we played there live!

"Our set from the final Big 4 show will premiere at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT on YouTube and Facebook. If you can't tune in tonight, don't worry, you'll be able to watch the show on demand on our YouTube channel." Watch the show below (once available):





