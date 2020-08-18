Seether Celebrating New Album With Livestream Event

Seether have announced that they will be holding a special livestream event to celebrate the release of their forthcoming studio album "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum."

The global livestream event will be taking place on Sunday, August 30th, 2020 at 3 PM ET in an exclusive partnership with Veeps and Elite Multimedia and tickets are available here.

The band had this to say, "We are extremely proud and excited for the release of our 8th studio album Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum! Let's all get together to celebrate despite the current state of our world. Everyone is hurting from the pause of live music, so we're here to bring you guys an EXCLUSIVE livestream concert experience.

"This is our first-ever full production, multi-camera livestream concert event during lockdown. We will be playing songs off the new album as well as a selection of some of your favorite tracks.

"This show will bring the full live experience into your living room. Make sure you join us on August 30th!"





