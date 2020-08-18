Springsteen, Bob Weir, Lead All-Star Joe Strummer Tribute Event

Bruce Springsteen and Bob Weir lead the lineup for the special A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Life Of Joe Strummer event that will benefit Save Our Stages.

The special online event will be taking place this Friday, August 21 at 3:00pm ET (12:00pm PT and 8:00pm BST), which is the Clash legend's birthday.

The two hour event will stream for free with all donations benefiting Save Our Stages and will be hosted by Jesse Malin and will also feature never before seen live footage from Joe Strummer.

Other stars taking part include Josh Homme, The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr., Brian Fallon, Butch Walker, Dropkick Murphys, Frank Turner, and more.

"To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching," says Joe's wife Lucinda Tait. "Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can't all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this."



"This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honor him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now," adds Malin.

See the guest list and watch the video below (once available):



Joe Strummer (never before seen live footage)

Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes)

Beto O'Rourke

Bob Gruen

Bob Weir

Brian Fallon

Bruce Springsteen

Butch Walker

Cherry Glazerr

Craig Finn & Tad Kubler (The Hold Steady)

Dave Hause

Dhani Harrison

DJ Scratchy

Dropkick Murphys

Eugene Lutz (Gogol Bordello)

Frank Turner

HR (Bad Brains)

Hinds

The Interrupters

Jesse Dayton

Jesse Malin

Jim Jarmusch

Joe Ely

Josh Cheuse

Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age)

Lucinda Williams

Lyza Jane

Matt Dillon

Nikolai Fraiture (The Strokes)

Ray Gange (Rude Boy)

Richard Dudanski (101ers)

Sara Driver

Shepard Fairey

Spider Stacy (The Pogues)

Steve Buscemi

Tom Morello

+ very special guests





