Springsteen, Bob Weir, Lead All-Star Joe Strummer Tribute Event

Bruce Springsteen and Bob Weir lead the lineup for the special A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Life Of Joe Strummer event that will benefit Save Our Stages.
The special online event will be taking place this Friday, August 21 at 3:00pm ET (12:00pm PT and 8:00pm BST), which is the Clash legend's birthday.
The two hour event will stream for free with all donations benefiting Save Our Stages and will be hosted by Jesse Malin and will also feature never before seen live footage from Joe Strummer.
Other stars taking part include Josh Homme, The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr., Brian Fallon, Butch Walker, Dropkick Murphys, Frank Turner, and more.
"To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching," says Joe's wife Lucinda Tait. "Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can't all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this."
"This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honor him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now," adds Malin.
See the guest list and watch the video below (once available):
Joe Strummer (never before seen live footage)
Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes)
Beto O'Rourke
Bob Gruen
Bob Weir
Brian Fallon
Bruce Springsteen
Butch Walker
Cherry Glazerr
Craig Finn & Tad Kubler (The Hold Steady)
Dave Hause
Dhani Harrison
DJ Scratchy
Dropkick Murphys
Eugene Lutz (Gogol Bordello)
Frank Turner
HR (Bad Brains)
Hinds
The Interrupters
Jesse Dayton
Jesse Malin
Jim Jarmusch
Joe Ely
Josh Cheuse
Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age)
Lucinda Williams
Lyza Jane
Matt Dillon
Nikolai Fraiture (The Strokes)
Ray Gange (Rude Boy)
Richard Dudanski (101ers)
Sara Driver
Shepard Fairey
Spider Stacy (The Pogues)
Steve Buscemi
Tom Morello
+ very special guests
