Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' S&M2 Video

Metallica have released a video of their performance of the "Ride the Lighting" classic "For Whom The Bell Tolls", from their forthcoming "S&M2" package.

"S&M2" is set to hit stores on August 28th and was captured at Chase Center in San Francisco, California on September 6 and 8, with the band accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony.

They had this to say about the new video "Check out our final sneak peek of the newly re-edited, remixed, and remastered 'S&M2' before its August 28th release with the music video for 'For Whom The Bell Tolls.'" Watch the video below:





