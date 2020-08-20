Metallica have released a video of their performance of the "Ride the Lighting" classic "For Whom The Bell Tolls", from their forthcoming "S&M2" package.
"S&M2" is set to hit stores on August 28th and was captured at Chase Center in San Francisco, California on September 6 and 8, with the band accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony.
They had this to say about the new video "Check out our final sneak peek of the newly re-edited, remixed, and remastered 'S&M2' before its August 28th release with the music video for 'For Whom The Bell Tolls.'" Watch the video below:
Metallica Share Howard Stern Show Appearance Video
Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Shared Online
Metallica To Rock Howard Stern Show, Streaming Full Munich Concert
Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020
Metallica Share New Rehearsal Video For Classic Song
Metallica Preview S&M2 With 'Moth Into Flame' Video
Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show
Metallica's Lars Proud Of Production Choices Even Controversial Ones
Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' S&M2 Video- Mastodon, Stone Sour Stars Lead Filter Cover- Stay Home with Hawthorne Heights Tour Announced- more
Singled Out: Alan Williams' Anniston
Singled Out: Betcha's Closer To The Sun
Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World
Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' S&M2 Video
Mastodon, Stone Sour Stars Lead Filter Cover
Stay Home with Hawthorne Heights Tour Announced
Social Distortion, Lagwagon Lead Steve Soto Tribute Event
Whitesnake Stream Video Of Monsters Of Rock Festival Performance
Anthrax Detail Songwriting Process In Persistence Of Time Video Series
Ad Infinitum Release 'Fire And Ice' Video
Singled Out: Alan Williams' Anniston