Foreigner Share 'Cold As Ice' Video From Reunion Concert

(hennemusic) Foreigner are sharing video of a 2017 performance of their classic hit, "Cold As Ice", as featured on the live package "Double Vision: Then And Now."

Issued last fall, the project takes viewers behind the scenes as original band members join Mick Jones and the group's current lineup for the very first time in the band's 40-year history, with both incarnations of the group sharing the same stage for a pair of shows at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, MI.

Original members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Dennis Elliott, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills took the stage with Jones and Foreigner - Kelly Hansen, Tom Gimbel, Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson and Chris Frazier - to deliver some of the band's best-selling songs.

"This was a show that I will always remember!," says Jones. "Sharing the stage with the guys that shaped Foreigner in the beginning and the stellar musicians that carry the flag in the new millennium, was a truly emotional moment."

Filmed in 4K Ultra HD using over 24 camera positions, the concert film features a stunning multimedia set design, with custom CGI animation, lasers, fog, and elaborate FX that elevate this powerful performance to new levels.

"Foreigner - Double Vision: Then And Now" is available in multiple configurations, including CD+DVD, Blu-Ray+CD, Limited 2LP+Blu-Ray, and Digital. Watch the video here.

