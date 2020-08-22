Dead & Company may have put their One More Saturday Night on hold but that hasn't stopped them from sharing live shows. They just released their June 3, 2019 show at the famed Hollywood Bowl.
They had this to say, "This year marked the first time in 98 years that the beloved Hollywood Bowl had to cancel its entire season. Hard to believe that even during two World Wars, the Great Depression, a recession and more, the music never stopped. Yes, it took a global pandemic to give us Los Angeles' first 'silent summer.'
"So today, we're excited to have released Dead & Company's 2019 Hollywood Bowl shows to give us hope for a future filled with live concerts, be they big or small." Stream the 19 song collection here.
No More Saturday Nights For Dead & Company For Now
Dead &Company Playing In The Sand For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream Fun Run Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream Atlanta Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream SPAC Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company Going To Folsom For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company Forgo One More Saturday Night For The 4th
Dead & Company Return To CitiField For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream Stadium Concert For One More Saturday Night
Chris Cornell Statue Vandalized In Seattle- Red Hot Chili Peppers Former Member Jack Sherman Dead At 64- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax- more
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Singled Out: Stephen Clair's Come Down
Singled Out: Bonnie Whitmore's Last Will & Testament
Singled Out: SixForty1's Get Gone
Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous
Chris Cornell Statue Vandalized In Seattle
Red Hot Chili Peppers Former Member Jack Sherman Dead At 64
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax
Rock World Pay Tribute To Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali
Pink Floyd Stream 1994 Performance Of 'Run Like Hell'
Dead & Company Release Hollywood Bowl Show
Rory Gallagher and Jerry Lee Lewis Rarity Streaming Online
Singled Out: Stephen Clair's Come Down