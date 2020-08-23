Kataklysm's J-F Dagenais Tests Positive For Covid-19

Kataklysm guitarist Jean-Francois Dagenais has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus and is suffering severe symptoms, according to a social media post by the band.

The band broke to news to fans via Facebook on Saturday (August 23rd). They wrote, "We regret to inform everyone that our guitarist and founding member J-F Dagenais has tested positive for COVID 19 after experiencing severe symptoms."

They did not state how he is currently doing but they promised, "we will give you an update on his condition during the next few days." See the band's Facebook for new updates here.





