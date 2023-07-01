Kataklysm Deliver 'Die As A King' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Kataklysm have released their brand new single "Die As A King", which is the second track revealed from their forthcoming album, "Goliath", that arrives on August 11th.
"Die As A King'" is the prequel to the new album's first single 'Bringer Of Vengeance' both lyrically as well as the theme of the video. Musically, 'Die As A King' is the modern update of traditional death metal meets catchiness.
Maurizio Iacono comments, "'Die as a King' is the prequel to the first single 'Bringer of Vengeance,' the song shows the fall of King Richard I 'Lionheart' and the message is one of standing tall for your convictions until the end, even when facing certain death. The song embodies some of the Kataklysm melodic trademarks with a brutal undertone and groove-laden rhythmic section that intertwined with each other."
