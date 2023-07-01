Kataklysm Deliver 'Die As A King' Video

Video still

(Nuclear Blast) Kataklysm have released their brand new single "Die As A King", which is the second track revealed from their forthcoming album, "Goliath", that arrives on August 11th.

"Die As A King'" is the prequel to the new album's first single 'Bringer Of Vengeance' both lyrically as well as the theme of the video. Musically, 'Die As A King' is the modern update of traditional death metal meets catchiness.

Maurizio Iacono comments, "'Die as a King' is the prequel to the first single 'Bringer of Vengeance,' the song shows the fall of King Richard I 'Lionheart' and the message is one of standing tall for your convictions until the end, even when facing certain death. The song embodies some of the Kataklysm melodic trademarks with a brutal undertone and groove-laden rhythmic section that intertwined with each other."

Related Stories

Soilwork Reveal New Lineup Ahead Of Second Leg Of Tour With Kataklysm

Soilwork and Kataklysm Announce Massive Euro Tour

Kataklysm Frontman Delivers First Invictus Video

Dark Tranquillity, Kataklysm and Nailed To Obscurity Plot North American Tour

More Kataklysm News