Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Working On New Album

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy took to social media to share the news that he is working on the follow-up to his 2018 solo album "Year Of The Tiger."

Kennedy shared the following on Saturday (August 22nd), "Drums and percussion done! A musical bond that started over 34 years ago continues today.

"Grateful for the incredible work ethic and talent my brother @zznuddin brought to this record. In my opinion he is one of the best out there. More important....he's a great human."





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses' Slash Inspires Myles Kennedy

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer

Myles Kennedy Releases 'The Great Beyond' Video

Myles Kennedy Launching U.S. Solo Tour This Fall

Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Documentary

Myles Kennedy Announce Summer Solo Tour

Myles Kennedy's Cover Of Elton John Classic Goes Online

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Solo Song 'Love Can Only Heal'

Myles Kennedy Streams New Song From Forthcoming Album

More Myles Kennedy News



