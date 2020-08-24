Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Working On New Album

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy took to social media to share the news that he is working on the follow-up to his 2018 solo album "Year Of The Tiger."
Kennedy shared the following on Saturday (August 22nd), "Drums and percussion done! A musical bond that started over 34 years ago continues today.
"Grateful for the incredible work ethic and talent my brother @zznuddin brought to this record. In my opinion he is one of the best out there. More important....he's a great human."
