.

Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Working On New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 08-24-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Myles Kennedy

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy took to social media to share the news that he is working on the follow-up to his 2018 solo album "Year Of The Tiger."

Kennedy shared the following on Saturday (August 22nd), "Drums and percussion done! A musical bond that started over 34 years ago continues today.

"Grateful for the incredible work ethic and talent my brother @zznuddin brought to this record. In my opinion he is one of the best out there. More important....he's a great human."


Related Stories


Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Working On New Album

Guns N' Roses' Slash Inspires Myles Kennedy

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer

Myles Kennedy Releases 'The Great Beyond' Video

Myles Kennedy Launching U.S. Solo Tour This Fall

Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Documentary

Myles Kennedy Announce Summer Solo Tour

Myles Kennedy's Cover Of Elton John Classic Goes Online

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Solo Song 'Love Can Only Heal'

Myles Kennedy Streams New Song From Forthcoming Album

More Myles Kennedy News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Vs Van Hagar Debate Dumb Says Wolfgang- The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Trailer Released- Metallica Streaming Full Mexico City Concert- more

Reviews

MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover

Jack Russell's Great White – Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes

Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Una para todo es Bandido

Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous

Singled Out: Fatherdude's Billions

advertisement
Latest News

Van Halen Vs Van Hagar Debate Dumb Says Wolfgang

The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Trailer Released

Metallica Streaming Full Mexico City Concert

Buckcherry Guitarist Leaves Band

Robert Plant Revisits Cover Of Tim Buckley Classic

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Not Launching Annual Tour

Singled Out: The Coronas' Cold

Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Working On New Album