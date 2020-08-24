.

Metallica Streaming Full Mexico City Concert

Keavin Wiggins | 08-24-2020

Metallica

Metallica have announced that they will be streaming their 2017 show from Mexico City tonight, Monday, August 24th, for this week's installment of their #MetallicaMondays series.

The metal giants launched the popular weekly full concert streaming series after the pandemic lockdown went into effect, each week streaming a full show for free online.

This week's stream will feature the band's March 3, 2017 concert that was filmed at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico during their WorldWired Tour. Watch the show below (once available):


