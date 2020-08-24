Metallica Streaming Full Mexico City Concert

Metallica have announced that they will be streaming their 2017 show from Mexico City tonight, Monday, August 24th, for this week's installment of their #MetallicaMondays series.

The metal giants launched the popular weekly full concert streaming series after the pandemic lockdown went into effect, each week streaming a full show for free online.

This week's stream will feature the band's March 3, 2017 concert that was filmed at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico during their WorldWired Tour. Watch the show below (once available):





Related Stories

Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' S&M2 Video

Metallica Share Howard Stern Show Appearance Video

Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show

Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Shared Online

Metallica To Rock Howard Stern Show, Streaming Full Munich Concert

Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020

Metallica Share New Rehearsal Video For Classic Song

Metallica Preview S&M2 With 'Moth Into Flame' Video

Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show

More Metallica News



