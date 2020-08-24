Metallica have announced that they will be streaming their 2017 show from Mexico City tonight, Monday, August 24th, for this week's installment of their #MetallicaMondays series.
The metal giants launched the popular weekly full concert streaming series after the pandemic lockdown went into effect, each week streaming a full show for free online.
This week's stream will feature the band's March 3, 2017 concert that was filmed at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico during their WorldWired Tour. Watch the show below (once available):
Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' S&M2 Video
Metallica Share Howard Stern Show Appearance Video
Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Shared Online
Metallica To Rock Howard Stern Show, Streaming Full Munich Concert
Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020
Metallica Share New Rehearsal Video For Classic Song
Metallica Preview S&M2 With 'Moth Into Flame' Video
Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show
Van Halen Vs Van Hagar Debate Dumb Says Wolfgang- The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Trailer Released- Metallica Streaming Full Mexico City Concert- more
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Jack Russell's Great White – Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes
Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Una para todo es Bandido
Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous
Singled Out: Fatherdude's Billions
Van Halen Vs Van Hagar Debate Dumb Says Wolfgang
The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Trailer Released
Metallica Streaming Full Mexico City Concert
Buckcherry Guitarist Leaves Band
Robert Plant Revisits Cover Of Tim Buckley Classic
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Not Launching Annual Tour
Singled Out: The Coronas' Cold
Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Working On New Album