Trivium Announce The Deepest Cuts Livestream

Trivium have announced that they will doing a special free live stream entitled "The Deepest Cuts" from their rehearsal space in Orlando, Florida.
The special show will stream from on singer/guitarist Matt Heafy's Twitch channel this Saturday, August 29th at 3PM ET and will feature the performance of songs that the band has not played live for fans.
Paolo Gregoletto had this to say, "So as some of you have probably picked up on over the last few days, we have been dropping hints about another streaming event and it turns out your suspicions were correct.
"However, this is a much different event than 'ALOADM.' We are taking you into our jam room to give you a deep cuts Trivium set of songs that we rarely play and a few we have never played before. It will be totally free to watch on Matt's twitch account. There will be some exclusive merch, too.
"If you have ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for one of our practices, this is your chance. Get in the chat and talk to us and Trivium fans all over the world as we run through our most unique set ever." The stream will be available here.
