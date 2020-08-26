Elton John Announces Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Release

Elton John celebrated the 50th Anniversary of his historic debut U.S. performance at the Troubadour by announcing a special Record Store Day release.

The special 50th anniversary limited edition of his self-titled debut album will be offered as gatefold 2LP version on transparent purple vinyl and will be available on Record Store Day, August 29th.

The first disc will feature the 2016 remaster of the original album, and the second will include a selection of bonus tracks from the 2008 CD Deluxe Edition, never released on vinyl, as well as two previously unreleased demos of "Border Song" and "Bad Side Of The Moon."

A special limited-edition gatefold 1LP gold 180 gram vinyl edition with download code of the album will follow on October 30th. See the track details below:

LP1 / SIDE A

1. Your Song

2. I Need You To Turn To

3. Take Me To The Pilot

4. No Shoe Strings On Louise

5. First Episode At Hienton

LP1 / SIDE B

1. Sixty Years On

2. Border Song

3. The Greatest Discovery

4. The Cage

5. The King Must Die

LP2 / SIDE A

1. Your Song (Piano Demo)

2. I Need You To Turn To (Piano Demo)

3. Take Me To The Pilot (Piano Demo)

4. Sixty Years On (Piano Demo)

5. Border Song (Piano Demo)

6. Bad Side Of The Moon (Piano Demo)

LP2 / SIDE B

1. Thank You Mama (Piano Demo)

2. All The Way Down To El Paso (Piano Demo)

3. I'm Going Home (Piano Demo)

4. Bad Side Of The Moon

5. Grey Seal

6. Rock And Roll Madonna

Limited Edition 1LP Gold Vinyl Set

LP1 / SIDE A

1. Your Song

2. I Need You To Turn To

3. Take Me To The Pilot

4. No Shoe Strings On Louise

5. First Episode At Hienton

LP1 / SIDE B

1. Sixty Years On

2. Border Song

3. The Greatest Discovery

4. The Cage

5. The King Must Die





