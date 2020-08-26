Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale has been tapped as the host for the third season of AXS TV's 'A Year In Music,' which is set to be premiere on Sunday, Oct. 4th at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

Lzzy had this to say, "Music is a true passion of mine, and I have always been intrigued by how it so perfectly reflects the social and historical happenings of the time in which it is created.

"Hosting A Year In Music is a dream come true for me, as it allows me to both discuss and learn about music's impact on history and then share that knowledge with music lovers across the world. I am grateful to AXS TV for this incredible opportunity and I cannot wait for it to air!" Watch a preview clip here.

Fans can also catch an interview with Lzzyconducted by SiriusXM on-air personality and Esquire Editor-At-Large Dave Holmes as part of AXS TV's At Home And Social series this Friday, August 28 at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT. Watch the interview below (once available):





