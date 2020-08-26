Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale has been tapped as the host for the third season of AXS TV's 'A Year In Music,' which is set to be premiere on Sunday, Oct. 4th at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.
Lzzy had this to say, "Music is a true passion of mine, and I have always been intrigued by how it so perfectly reflects the social and historical happenings of the time in which it is created.
"Hosting A Year In Music is a dream come true for me, as it allows me to both discuss and learn about music's impact on history and then share that knowledge with music lovers across the world. I am grateful to AXS TV for this incredible opportunity and I cannot wait for it to air!" Watch a preview clip here.
Fans can also catch an interview with Lzzyconducted by SiriusXM on-air personality and Esquire Editor-At-Large Dave Holmes as part of AXS TV's At Home And Social series this Friday, August 28 at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT. Watch the interview below (once available):
Halestorm And Amy Lee Release 'Break In' Video
Halestorm Recruit Amy Lee For New Single
Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic
Halestorm Announce Roadiestrong Campaign
Halestorm Planning To Release Two New EP
Halestorm Mixing Mysterious New EP
Black Stone Cherry Cancel Halestorm Tour Due To Family Emergency
Halestorm Expand Debut Album For Anniversary Reissue
Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Returned To Her Roots For Songwriting
Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song- Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Dead At 35- Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'- more
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
Singled Out: idle threat's Empty House
Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Sangre till Dawn
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Singled Out: United Shapes' Peppermint
Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song
Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Dead At 35
Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'
Scorpions Share Video Update About New Album Progress
Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic 'See Emily Play'
The Distillers Announce Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Reissue
The Who Share 1970 Isle Of Wight Festival Footage
The Compulsions Announce 'Ferocious' New Album