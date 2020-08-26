.

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Halestorm

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale has been tapped as the host for the third season of AXS TV's 'A Year In Music,' which is set to be premiere on Sunday, Oct. 4th at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

Lzzy had this to say, "Music is a true passion of mine, and I have always been intrigued by how it so perfectly reflects the social and historical happenings of the time in which it is created.

"Hosting A Year In Music is a dream come true for me, as it allows me to both discuss and learn about music's impact on history and then share that knowledge with music lovers across the world. I am grateful to AXS TV for this incredible opportunity and I cannot wait for it to air!" Watch a preview clip here.

Fans can also catch an interview with Lzzyconducted by SiriusXM on-air personality and Esquire Editor-At-Large Dave Holmes as part of AXS TV's At Home And Social series this Friday, August 28 at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT. Watch the interview below (once available):


Related Stories


Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'

Halestorm And Amy Lee Release 'Break In' Video

Halestorm Recruit Amy Lee For New Single

Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic

Halestorm Announce Roadiestrong Campaign

Halestorm Planning To Release Two New EP

Halestorm Mixing Mysterious New EP

Black Stone Cherry Cancel Halestorm Tour Due To Family Emergency

Halestorm Expand Debut Album For Anniversary Reissue

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Returned To Her Roots For Songwriting

More Halestorm News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song- Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Dead At 35- Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'- more

Reviews

Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed

Singled Out: idle threat's Empty House

Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Sangre till Dawn

MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover

Singled Out: United Shapes' Peppermint

advertisement
Latest News

Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song

Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Dead At 35

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'

Scorpions Share Video Update About New Album Progress

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic 'See Emily Play'

The Distillers Announce Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Reissue

The Who Share 1970 Isle Of Wight Festival Footage

The Compulsions Announce 'Ferocious' New Album