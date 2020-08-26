Oceans Of Slumber Release 'To The Sea (A Tolling of the Bells)' Video

Oceans Of Slumber have released a music video for their new single "To The Sea (A Tolling of the Bells)". The track comes from their forthcoming self-titled album, which is due September 4th.
The group had this to say, "This is a song about love and catastrophic loss. Living with that loss and continuing on because of community and purpose, a purpose to fulfill that loss which you suffered in other people.
"To enrich your surroundings. Losing someone so close that it shakes the very foundation of your existence. Loving someone despite that consequence." Watch the video below:
